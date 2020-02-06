Mississippi State is picked to finish second in the SEC Western Division and Ole Miss sixth by the league’s coaches on Thursday.
The Diamond Dogs received four first place votes to win the West, one vote shy of tying Arkansas – who is predicted to win the division outright. Vanderbilt earned eight first place votes to win the SEC outright with MSU also receiving one vote.
Bulldogs second baseman Justin Foscue earned a spot on the All-SEC first team while teammates Josh Hatcher (1B), Jordan Westburg (SS), Rowdey Jordan (OF) and Tanner Allen (DH/UTL) were selected to the second team.
Ole Miss third baseman Tyler Keenan was also named to the All-SEC second team.
Mississippi State and Vanderbilt led the league with five All-SEC selections.
2020 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll
Eastern Division
1. Vanderbilt (9) - 87
2. Florida (3) - 77
3. Georgia (2) - 76
4. Tennessee - 50
5. South Carolina - 48
6. Missouri - 32
7. Kentucky - 22
Western Division
1. Arkansas (5) - 82
2. Mississippi State (4) - 73
T3. Auburn (2) - 67
T3. LSU (3) - 67
5. Texas A&M - 44
6. Ole Miss - 38
7. Alabama - 21
() - First place votes
SEC Champion: Vanderbilt (8), Florida (2), Arkansas (1), Auburn (1), Georgia (1), Mississippi State (1)
2020 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team
First Team
- C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas
- 1B: Cade Beloso, LSU*
- 1B: T.J. Collett, Kentucky*
- 2B: Justin Foscue, Mississippi State
- 3B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt
- SS: Casey Martin, Arkansas
- OF: Daniel Cabrera, LSU
- OF: Alerick Soularie, Tennessee
- OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
- DH/UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas
- SP: Emerson Hancock, Georgia
- SP: Asa Lacy, Texas A&M
- RP: Tyler Brown, Vanderbilt
Second Team
- C: Ty Duvall, Vanderbilt
- 1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State*
- 1B: Rankin Woley, Auburn*
- 2B: Noah Campbell, South Carolina*
- 2B: Harrison Ray, Vanderbilt*
- 2B: Riley King, Georgia*
- 3B: Tyler Keenan, Ole Miss
- SS: Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State
- OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
- OF: Tyler Gentry, Alabama
- OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State*
- OF: Zach DeLoach, Texas A&M*
- DH/UTL: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
- SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt
- SP: Tanner Burns, Auburn
- RP: Cody Greenhill, Auburn
*Tie (ties are not broken)
Logan Lowery