A revamped version of the XFL debuts on Saturday with five former Mississippi State players on rosters for the eight-team spring football league owned by Vince McMahon.
The Houston Roughnecks are the only XFL team that features a pair of former Bulldogs. Linebacker Beniquez Brown (2013-15) and defensive lineman Nick James (2012-16) will suit up for the Roughnecks against the Los Angles Wildcats on Saturday at 4 p.m. on Fox.
Two former teammates Johnathan Calvin (2015-16) and Nick Fitzgerald (2015-18) will square off against one another on Sunday at 4 p.m. on ESPN. Calvin is an outside linebacker for the Dallas Renegades while Fitzgerald plays quarterback for the St. Louis Battlehawks.
The other former MSU standout – center Dillon Day (2011-14) - will be the first to suit up for the Seattle Dragons on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ABC against the Washington D.C. Defenders.