Five players from the state of Mississippi picked up some end-of-the-season national recognition on Monday afternoon.
D1Baseball.com released its All-America teams, and Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern Miss each landed players on at least one of the three teams.
Mississippi State had two first-team selections in outfielder Tanner Allen and relief pitcher Landon Sims.
Allen has garnered plenty of season accolades for his performance this year. The senior is hitting .381 with 96 hits, 11 home runs and 66 RBIs. He was named the SEC Player of the Year and the Ferriss Trophy award winner, which is presented to the best player in Mississippi.
On Tuesday, he was named the ABCA’s National Player of the Year.
Sims was named to D1Baseball’s first team after going 5-0 with 12 saves in 24 relief appearances this year. He has a 1.52 ERA and has recorded 96 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings.
Ole Miss pitcher Doug Nikahzy was also named to the first team while Rebels freshman shortstop Jacob Gonzalez was named to the second team.
Nikhazy had a year for the ages and went 12-2 for the Rebels with a 2.45 ERA. He struck out 142 batters in 92 innings and allowed only a .186 batting average against him.
Gonzalez led the Rebels with a .355 batting average and 73 runs scored, while he also slugged 12 home runs with 55 RBIs. He was one of only two Rebels to start all 67 games this year.
Southern Miss pitcher Hunter Stanley was named to the third team after finishing the season 6-4 with a 2.56 ERA in 15 starts. He pitched 102 innings this year, with one complete game, and struck out 127 batters while walking only 19.