The Florida women contained Ole Miss center Shakira Austin in the second half and dealt the Rebels another loss, 78-68, at The Pavilion Sunday.
Since breaking a 24-game losing streak against SEC competition with a 62-58 win over Auburn on Jan. 7 Ole Miss has lost four straight games all inside the conference.
Austin began the day averaging team-highs of 17.9 points and 7.6 rebounds. She had six of her 10 points in the second quarter as the Rebels trailed 37-33 at halftime. She would finish with just four points the rest of the way.
Florida outscored Ole Miss 25-12 in the third quarter.
The Gators shot 56 percent from the floor for the game but shot 75 percent from 3-point range in the second half.
Austin, a 6-foot-5 center, finished with 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting. She never got to the free throw line. She also had seven rebounds and three assists.
Point guard Valerie Nesbitt led the Rebels (7-5, 1-5 SEC) with 18 points and seven assists.
Ole Miss plays at Tennessee Thursday night at 6.