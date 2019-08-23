armondous cooley

Wayne County three-star prospect Armondous Cooley is rated the No. 19 player in Mississippi and the nation's 59th best defensive tackle. 

 Photo courtesy of 247Sports.com

Mississippi State currently has 26 verbal commitments and its 2020 class is ranked 20th nationally by 247Sports.com.

Each week with an assist from Paul Jones of 247Sports.com, the Daily Journal previews the weekly games for all of the Bulldogs' commitments along with their season statistics.

2020 COMMITMENTS

Armondous Cooley

Position: Defensive tackle Height/ Weight: 6-4, 280 School/ Hometown: Wayne County/ Waynesboro

This week: Quitman at Wayne County

2018 stats: Defense: 52 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble

_____

Janari Dean

Position: Safety Height/ Weight: 6-0, 190 School/ Hometown: South Panola/ Batesville

This week: South Panola at Tupelo

2018 stats: Passing: 0 of 1 Rushing: 296 carries, 2,030 yards, 18 touchdowns Receiving: three catches, 19 yards Defense: Two tackles

_____

Emmanuel Forbes

Position: Cornerback Height/ Weight: 6-1, 171 School/ Hometown: Grenada, Grenada

This week: Grenada at Neshoba Central

2018 stats: Rushing: one carry, five yards Receiving: 20 catches, 241 yards, two touchdowns Defense: 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, four interceptions, one fumble recovery Special Teams: one blocked kick Kickoff return: five returns, 63 yards Punt Return: 10 returns, 154 yards, two touchdowns

_____

Lideatrick Griffin

Position: Wide receiver Height/ Weight: 5-10, 170 School/ Hometown: Philadelphia

This week: Center Point (Ala.) at Philadelphia

2018 stats: Rushing: 25 carries, 507 yards, five touchdowns Receiving: 47 catches, 768 yards, two touchdowns Defense: 10 tackles Kickoff Return: one return, 85 yards Punt Return: one return, 76 yards, one touchdown

_____

Grant Jackson

Position: Offensive tackle Height/ Weight: 6-6, 304 School/ Hometown: West Lincoln/ Brookhaven

This week: West Lincoln at Mize

2018 stats: Defense: 39 tackles, five tackles for loss

_____

Dillon Johnson

Position: Running back Height/ Weight: 6-0, 192 School/ Hometown: St. Joseph/ Greenville

This week: Riverside at St. Joseph

2018 stats: Passing: 66 of 109, 957 yards, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions Rushing: 162 carries, 1,665 yards, 18 touchdowns Defense: 126 tackles, six pass deflections, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions – one returned for touchdown Punting: four punts, 186 yards (46.5 avg.), long 56 Kickoff Return: four returns, 136 yards, one touchdown Punt Return: three returns, 33 yards

_____

Jo’Quavious Marks

Position: Running back Height/ Weight: 5-10, 190 School/ Hometown: Carver/ Atlanta, Ga.

Last week: Marks rushed 18 times for 122 yards in a 17-0 loss against Mays.

This week: Arabia Mountain (0-0) at Carver (1-0)

2019 stats: Rushing: 18 carries, 122 yards

_____

Tamarion McDonald

Position: Linebacker Height/ Weight: 6-2, 219 School/ Hometown: Whitehaven/ Memphis, Tenn.

This week: Hamilton at Whitehaven

2018 stats: Defense: 73 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries Punting: 32 punts, 1,039 yards (32.5 avg.), long 60 Kickoff return: one return, zero yards

_____

Calvin McMillian

Position: Offensive tackle Height/ Weight: 6-5, 305 School/ Hometown: Houston/ Houston

This week: Pontotoc at Houston

2018 stats: Defense: 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack

_____

Will Rogers

Position: Quarterback Height/ Weight: 6-2, 200 School/ Hometown: Brandon/ Brandon

This week: Starkville at Brandon

2018 stats: Passing: 205 of 342, 3,009 yards, 23 touchdowns, 12 interceptions Rushing: 16 carries, 85 yards, four touchdowns

_____

Javorrius Selmon

Position: Cornerback Height/ Weight: 5-10, 170 School/ Hometown: Provine/ Jackson

This week: Columbus at Provine

2018 stats: Defense: 14 tackles, two interceptions Kickoff return: three returns, 45 yards

_____

Cameron Threatt

Position: Cornerback Height/ Weight: 5-11, 165 School/ Hometown: Lewisburg/ Olive Branch

This week: Center Hill at Lewisburg

2018 stats: Passing: 1 of 1, 25 yards Rushing: 47 carries, 296 yards, three touchdowns Receiving: 10 catches, 57 yards Defense: 85 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, one forced fumble Kickoff Return: 18 returns, 353 yards Punt Return: four returns, 65 yards

2021 COMMITMENTS

Deion Smith

Position: Wide receiver Height/ Weight: 6-1, 172 School/ Hometown: Provine/ Jackson

This week: Columbus at Provine

2018 stats: Rushing: one carry, two yards Receiving: 23 catches, 465 yards, nine touchdowns Defense: one tackle

2022 COMMITMENTS

Jacarius Clayton

Position: Tight end Height/ Weight: 6-5, 245 School/ Hometown: Tupelo/ Tupelo

This week: South Panola at Tupelo

2018 stats: N/A

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus