Mississippi State currently has 26 verbal commitments and its 2020 class is ranked 20th nationally by 247Sports.com.
Each week with an assist from Paul Jones of 247Sports.com, the Daily Journal previews the weekly games for all of the Bulldogs' commitments along with their season statistics.
2020 COMMITMENTS
Armondous Cooley
Position: Defensive tackle Height/ Weight: 6-4, 280 School/ Hometown: Wayne County/ Waynesboro
This week: Quitman at Wayne County
2018 stats: Defense: 52 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble
_____
Janari Dean
Position: Safety Height/ Weight: 6-0, 190 School/ Hometown: South Panola/ Batesville
This week: South Panola at Tupelo
2018 stats: Passing: 0 of 1 Rushing: 296 carries, 2,030 yards, 18 touchdowns Receiving: three catches, 19 yards Defense: Two tackles
_____
Emmanuel Forbes
Position: Cornerback Height/ Weight: 6-1, 171 School/ Hometown: Grenada, Grenada
This week: Grenada at Neshoba Central
2018 stats: Rushing: one carry, five yards Receiving: 20 catches, 241 yards, two touchdowns Defense: 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, four interceptions, one fumble recovery Special Teams: one blocked kick Kickoff return: five returns, 63 yards Punt Return: 10 returns, 154 yards, two touchdowns
_____
Lideatrick Griffin
Position: Wide receiver Height/ Weight: 5-10, 170 School/ Hometown: Philadelphia
This week: Center Point (Ala.) at Philadelphia
2018 stats: Rushing: 25 carries, 507 yards, five touchdowns Receiving: 47 catches, 768 yards, two touchdowns Defense: 10 tackles Kickoff Return: one return, 85 yards Punt Return: one return, 76 yards, one touchdown
_____
Grant Jackson
Position: Offensive tackle Height/ Weight: 6-6, 304 School/ Hometown: West Lincoln/ Brookhaven
This week: West Lincoln at Mize
2018 stats: Defense: 39 tackles, five tackles for loss
_____
Dillon Johnson
Position: Running back Height/ Weight: 6-0, 192 School/ Hometown: St. Joseph/ Greenville
This week: Riverside at St. Joseph
2018 stats: Passing: 66 of 109, 957 yards, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions Rushing: 162 carries, 1,665 yards, 18 touchdowns Defense: 126 tackles, six pass deflections, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions – one returned for touchdown Punting: four punts, 186 yards (46.5 avg.), long 56 Kickoff Return: four returns, 136 yards, one touchdown Punt Return: three returns, 33 yards
_____
Jo’Quavious Marks
Position: Running back Height/ Weight: 5-10, 190 School/ Hometown: Carver/ Atlanta, Ga.
Last week: Marks rushed 18 times for 122 yards in a 17-0 loss against Mays.
This week: Arabia Mountain (0-0) at Carver (1-0)
2019 stats: Rushing: 18 carries, 122 yards
_____
Tamarion McDonald
Position: Linebacker Height/ Weight: 6-2, 219 School/ Hometown: Whitehaven/ Memphis, Tenn.
This week: Hamilton at Whitehaven
2018 stats: Defense: 73 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries Punting: 32 punts, 1,039 yards (32.5 avg.), long 60 Kickoff return: one return, zero yards
_____
Calvin McMillian
Position: Offensive tackle Height/ Weight: 6-5, 305 School/ Hometown: Houston/ Houston
This week: Pontotoc at Houston
2018 stats: Defense: 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack
_____
Will Rogers
Position: Quarterback Height/ Weight: 6-2, 200 School/ Hometown: Brandon/ Brandon
This week: Starkville at Brandon
2018 stats: Passing: 205 of 342, 3,009 yards, 23 touchdowns, 12 interceptions Rushing: 16 carries, 85 yards, four touchdowns
_____
Javorrius Selmon
Position: Cornerback Height/ Weight: 5-10, 170 School/ Hometown: Provine/ Jackson
This week: Columbus at Provine
2018 stats: Defense: 14 tackles, two interceptions Kickoff return: three returns, 45 yards
_____
Cameron Threatt
Position: Cornerback Height/ Weight: 5-11, 165 School/ Hometown: Lewisburg/ Olive Branch
This week: Center Hill at Lewisburg
2018 stats: Passing: 1 of 1, 25 yards Rushing: 47 carries, 296 yards, three touchdowns Receiving: 10 catches, 57 yards Defense: 85 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, one forced fumble Kickoff Return: 18 returns, 353 yards Punt Return: four returns, 65 yards
2021 COMMITMENTS
Deion Smith
Position: Wide receiver Height/ Weight: 6-1, 172 School/ Hometown: Provine/ Jackson
This week: Columbus at Provine
2018 stats: Rushing: one carry, two yards Receiving: 23 catches, 465 yards, nine touchdowns Defense: one tackle
2022 COMMITMENTS
Jacarius Clayton
Position: Tight end Height/ Weight: 6-5, 245 School/ Hometown: Tupelo/ Tupelo
This week: South Panola at Tupelo
2018 stats: N/A