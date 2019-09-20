Corinth had little trouble blanking Kossuth, 39-0, on Friday and held a 33-0 lead by halftime.
DT Sheffield tossed a pair of first quarter touchdown passes, the first to Cayden Betts from 30 yards and the other to DK Gaines from 32 yards.
Tam Patterson scored on a pair of touchdown runs of 1 and 5 yards, while Will Agnew added a 49-yard TD jaunt. The Warriors’ defense also added to the total when Betts scooped and scored on a 10-yard fumble return.
Bruce 34, South Pontotoc 26: A pair of 1-yard touchdown runs by Bryce Armstong in the second half proved to be the difference for Bruce in breaking up a 14-14 halftime tie with South Pontotoc.
De’Avion Cullins also had two touchdown runs of 1 and 3 yards for the Trojans, while JD Pulliam recovered a fumble in the end zone for another score.
South Pontotoc’s Dawson Tutor had a pair of 3-yard rushing touchdowns as well as a 4-yard score, and Cody Stutsy provided a 5-yard TD on the ground for the Cougars.
TCPS 59, French Camp 44: TCPS quarterback Khi Holiday accumulated 497 all-purpose yards and totaled eight touchdowns as the Eagles improved to 4-1.
Holiday completed 18 of 24 passes for 256 yards and five touchdowns and also rushed 24 times for 185 yards and three more scores. Holiday tossed three TDs to Noah Foster of 8, 11 and 19 yards and also threw a pair to John Avery Herrod from 8 and 23 yards.
Holiday’s touchdown runs were of 2, 5 and 38 yards.
Herrod caught 10 passes for 100 yards, and Foster finished with five catches for 61 yards.
Hamilton 7, Vardaman 0: Hamilton only reached the end zone once, but it would be the only touchdown the Lions needed to beat winless Vardaman.
Ty Hall plowed across the goal line from a yard out in the first quarter to lift the Lions to 2-3 on the year. Parker Beasley provided the extra point.
Houston 25, Eupora 0: Houston remained perfect at 5-0 as it pitched a shutout at Eupora.
Jylon Davidson provided the Hilltoppers with touchdowns on both sides of the ball in the second quarter. Davidson ran in from 5 yards on offense and also had a 50-yard pick-6 defensively.
Red Parker and Bobby Townsend wrapped up the scoring in the second half on runs of 8 and 10 yards, respectively.
Hatley 34, Mantachie 19: Hatley picked up its second win of the season in comeback fashion.
Nick Washington and Markhel Hunt each had a pair of touchdown runs for the Tigers. Washington scored on runs of 8 and 13 yards, while Hunt ran in from 3 and 44 yards. Heyden Parker also provided a 65-yard pick-6 for Hatley.
Mantachie jumped out to a 13-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jake Wiygul to Jacob Frazier and a 3-yard keeper by Frazier. Frazier also tossed a 5-yard scoring strike to Luke Ellis in the third quarter.
Walnut 30, Myrtle 6: Walnut upped its record to 4-1 with a victory over 1-3 Myrtle.
TJ Colom had touchdown runs of 1 and 48 yards and also hauled in a 25-yard pass from Cade Hunt. Hunt later tossed a 9-yard TD to Chase Rogers.
Mantachie closed out the scoring with a 52-yard jaunt by Isaac Nugent in the fourth quarter.