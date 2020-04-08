A former Blue Mountain College basketball player is returning to lead the Lady Toppers’ program.
Tracy Rice, a 2004 BMC graduate, will succeed longtime coach Lavon Driskell.
"This is a dream come true for me," Rice said. "I have been working toward this opportunity since I began my coaching career after graduating from Blue Mountain.”
The Memphis native spent last season as an assistant at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. The Lady Bulldogs went 26-5 and were the Gulf South regular season and tournament champions.
She was an assistant at the University of Northwestern Ohio in 2018-19, and before that was head coach at Memphis Home Education Association (MHEA).
At MHEA, Rice compiled a 316-70 overall record over 10 seasons with Homeschool National Championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Twelve of her former players would go on to play collegiately.
"Coach Rice has been preparing for this job for her entire professional career,” BMC Athletic Director Will Lowrey said. "It's always a great day when we are able to bring back a former graduate who understands the high expectation of what it means to be a Topper.
"We were impressed with her detailed plan and passion to build on the great foundation that Coach Driskell has given this program. The future is bright for the BMC Lady Toppers.”
Blue Mountain went 8-16 last season, 4-12 in Southern States Athletic Conference play.
During her four-year career at BMC, Rice led the nation in free-throw percentage in 2003 and was an NAIA National Scholar-Athlete in 2003 and 2004.
"I believe it is God's calling on my life to make a difference in the lives of young ladies using the game of basketball," Rice said. "Blue Mountain felt like home from the time I stepped on campus in 2000, and I am so excited to make it home again."