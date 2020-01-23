The first fallout from Mississippi State’s coaching change came this week with three-star defensive end Benjamin Key announcing he is headed to Missouri.
Key inked a national letter of intent with the Bulldogs during the early signing period last month but had a change of heart after Joe Moorhead was fired.
“In light of the coaching change at Mississippi State I’ve decided to change my destination to the University of Missouri,” Key tweeted. “I have mad love for MSU but gotta do what’s best for me my fam.”
Key is a 6-foot-5, 280-pounder from Cranbourne, Australia who played at East Los Angeles College in California.
Logan Lowery