Former Mississippi State wide receiver De’Runnya Wilson was found dead in a home in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, at the age of 25.
Birmingham Police are investigating Wilson’s death as a homicide.
Wilson lettered for the Bulldogs’ football team from 2013-15 and caught 133 career passes for 1,949 yards and 22 touchdowns. He ranks in the top six in MSU history in all three categories including second in TD catches.
Wilson, also known by his nickname “Bear”, was a second team All-SEC selection in 2015 and declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season but was not drafted.
Wilson was also a member of the Bulldogs’ basketball team during the 2013-14 season, appearing in seven games and scoring six points and grabbing 11 rebounds. He was a former Alabama “Mr. Basketball” at Wenonah High School.