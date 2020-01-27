OXFORD • Former Ole Miss All-American Allen Brown has died after a lengthy illness.
He was 76.
Brown is the grandfather of current Ole Miss offensive lineman Ben Brown.
A Natchez native, Brown lettered from 1962-1964, serving as co-captain as a senior.
He was a first-team All-America selection by the Associated Press, Time Magazine, and The Sporting News as a senior in 1964, rated first-team All-Southeastern Conference in 1963 and 1964 and was chosen to the Sophomore All-SEC team in 1962.
Brown had 51 career catches for 584 yards and three touchdowns.
He also saw extensive action at defensive end.