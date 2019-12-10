Former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke has been hired as offensive line coach and associate head coach at Georgia, the University of Georgia announced Tuesday.
It’s been a quick transition for Luke, who was fired at Ole Miss on Dec. 1.
The Georgia position became available Sunday when the Bulldogs’ former offensive line coach, Sam Pittman, was named head coach at Arkansas.
Word of Luke’s talks with Georgia coach Kirby Smart bubbled to the surface on Monday.
A photo announcement from Georgia’s official Twitter account hailed Luke for having coached 17 all-conference selections and first-round draft picks Laken Tomlinson (Duke) and Laremy Tunsil (Ole Miss).