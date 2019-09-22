Former Ole Miss quarterback Jevan Snead has died, according to reports. He was 32.
Austin, Texas, television and newspaper outlets are reporting that Snead died overnight. His death is being investigated, but authorities at this early stage do not suspect foul play.
A source close to the family told KVUE-TV that Snead died in Austin. A social media profile indicated that Snead had recently been working in Austin.
Snead, of Stephenville, Texas, located west of Fort Worth, signed with Texas in 2006. He did not win the starting job and transferred to Ole Miss where he was the quarterback for the Rebels’ Cotton Bowl teams in 2008 and 2009.