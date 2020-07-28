OXFORD – Former Ole Miss football administrative assistant Barney Farrar has filed a lawsuit charging negligence against the NCAA.
The NCAA alleged that Farrar was a part of multiple major violations during its years-long investigation of the Ole Miss program which concluded in 2018.
Farrar is seeking actual damages for lost income and anxiety and punitive damages. The complaint lists no dollar figure.
He is also seeking a declaration from the NCAA that it will take no future action against him unless said action complies with Mississippi law and not only NCAA regulations.
The lawsuit is at least the third against the NCAA to spring from the Ole Miss investigation.
Farrar is represented by Tupelo attorney Jim Waide, who is also the attorney of record in the lawsuit filed against the NCAA by former Ole Miss assistant coach David Saunders.
The NCAA has filed a motion to dismiss the Saunders case on the basis that the claim was not listed in bankruptcy court. A hearing is set for Sept. 1 in Oxford.
Waide previously represented former Mississippi State coach Jackie Sherrill against the NCAA. That was an active case for 15 years before it was settled a year ago.
Farrar, a native of Kossuth, is currently an assistant coach at Jones Junior College and resides in Ellisville.
Farrar admitted to violations involving providing transportation and meals for prospects who were not on official recruiting visits.
He denies the more serious allegations of arranging for free merchandise at local retailer Rebel Rags and arranging for boosters to make cash payments in excess of $10,000 to eventual Mississippi State player Leo Lewis.
The NCAA assigned a five-year “show-cause” penalty to Farrar, meaning any potential NCAA employer would have to justify to the NCAA its intention to hire Farrar.
Farrar’s complaint alleges: Negligence and the denial of a fair hearing, malicious interference with employment, denial of due process and usurpation of judicial function.
The negligence allegation includes 24 bullet points.