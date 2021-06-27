EUGENE, Ore. • As she nears the end of her brilliant career, long jumper Brittney Reese is determined to go out on top.
The former Ole Miss standout from Gulfport earned her fourth career Olympic berth with ease on Saturday at the U.S. Olympic Trials.
“This will be my last Olympic Trials, and then my last Olympics, so I just came out here to live in the moment, have fun, and I did exactly what I wanted to do – make the team,” said the 34-year-old Reese, a two-time NCAA champion at Ole Miss. “It’s bittersweet, but my time has come. This is my fourth team. I’m really excited about it, and I just want to go out with a bang.”
The Tokyo Olympic berth represents her 13th career national title, with nine of those coming outdoors.
Reese finished fourth in the 2008 Beijing Olympics right out of college before winning gold in London in 2012 and silver in Rio in 2016. She also has seven world championship gold medals.
“I still am one of the best women’s long jumpers in this world,” Reese said. “I will prove it again, and I have, time and time again.”
There was no argument on Saturday, as she uncorked three-straight 7-meter jumps in the final three rounds – including a season-best 7.13-meter (23 feet, 4.75 inches) effort that was her best jump since 2017. The runner-up, reigning NCAA champion Tara Davis of Texas, was more than three inches behind Reese at 7.04m (23-01.25).
Reese is among just four women in American history to qualify for the Olympics in the long jump four times alongside legendary athletes Willye White (five times, 1956-72), Martha Rae Watson (four times, 1964-76) and Jackie Joyner-Kersee (four times, 1984-96).
According to the latest posted schedule, women’s long jump qualifying will begin in Tokyo on Aug. 1. The finals will be two days later.
Former Ole Miss champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, who’s from Oxford, earned his second-consecutive Olympic team berth earlier in the week.