OXFORD -- Former Tupelo High School standout Tay Standifer has caught the attention of Ole Miss coaches early in camp.
Standifer, a true freshman, seems to be settling in at safety after having been put with linebackers or defensive backs at various times in his brief college career. He could be working his way toward early playing time.
An all-state safety for the Golden Wave as a junior, Standifer missed his entire senior season with an Achilles injury. He enrolled early at Ole Miss, but the injury was not completely healed, and he didn't get much done in spring drills.
Now Standifer, listed at 6-foot-1, 222 pounds, has made an early impression on Ole Miss defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre, who also coaches the safeties.
"He was coming off that Achilles and didn't do much, but Mike has been pleased. Mike has been pleased. Looks like (Standifer) has flashed a couple of times when he's had his opportunities, so we're looking to get him on some special teams and see where he's at," Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said.
Standifer totaled 63 tackles with seven passes defended and four interceptions as a junior at THS. He returned one interception 75 yards for a touchdown.