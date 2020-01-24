Former West Point four-star offensive tackle Scott Lashley was briefly committed to Mississippi State during the recruiting process before signing with Alabama.
Lashley spent the last four years with the Crimson Tide before entering the transfer portal earlier this month. The 6-foot-7, 307-pounder returned to his home state and enrolled in classes at MSU on Friday.
“Coming home to Mississippi and being a Bulldog is special for me and my family,” Lashley said. “I am grateful to coach (Mike) Leach and the incredible Mississippi State staff for this opportunity. I am excited to get to work, create new relationships and join a football program I have so much respect for. I look forward to giving the Bulldog family my very best in my final collegiate season.”
Lashley played in 19 career games at Alabama including eight this past fall as a back-up right tackle. He is immediately eligible to compete in the upcoming season.
Logan Lowery