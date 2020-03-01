Junior college transfer Braden Forsyth got the last four outs for his second save in two days as No. 15 Ole Miss defeated defending Big 10 champion Indiana 9-5 in the Keith LeClair Classic at East Carolina Sunday.
Junior third baseman Tyler Keenan went 4 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. It was the second home run of the weekend for Keenan.
The Rebels (10-1) led 5-2 when the Hoosiers (6-3) battled back to tie the game in the sixth.
Ole Miss, however, regained control in a four-run seventh with back-to-back RBI hits from Justin Bench and Kevin Graham, the latter a two-run home run.
He gave up a leadoff walk in the ninth on Saturday but retired the next three batters.
Sunday he entered in the eighth and got a line drive out to strand two runners.
He allowed a one-out single in the ninth before ending the game on a double-play ball.
Ole Miss returns home Tuesday at 6:30 against Memphis.