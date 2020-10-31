CLINTON • Teams from Northeast Mississippi won four of the six championships on Saturday, the first day of the MHSAA state cross country meet.
Tupelo Christian swept the Class 1A races, the Saltillo girls were again first in 5A and the Kossuth girls first in 3A.
Tupelo Christian continued its 1A domination. With three runners in the first five, Tupelo Christian boys won a fifth-consecutive championship with 41 points to 69 for runnerup Tremont.
The girls took four of the first seven spots for a team score of 27 to 54 for French Camp. That was a reversal of a meet at Saltillo six weeks earlier when Tupelo Christian finished behind French Camp.
The difference, coach Greg Warnick said, was the addition of two girls to the team. Anna Bishop Powell, an eighth grader, joined the varsity after the middle school meet and Sarah Elizabeth Long joined the team after the Saltillo meet. Powell finished seventh and Long 16th.
“We were much stronger at the 4 and 5 today,” Warnick said.
Tupelo Christian took the top two places. Abigail Craft won the race with a time of 19:54.1 in 5,000 meters. Sophie Santucci was second and Bella Clair Bresee seventh.
TCPS also had the individual boys winner, Causey Simmons, with a clocking of 17:43.2. He was followed by Bounds Simmons in third; Jon Scott fifth, Elijah Park, 15th and John Michael Foster 17th.
“This has been a really crazy year with COVID, trying to get practices in, trying to keep everybody healthy,” Warnick said. “It has been a real challenge, not only physically, but mentally, because running is such a mental sport.
“The fact that we are here today racing is a blessing because back in July and August we didn’t know what the season would look like.”
Class 5A
Saltillo’s girls have won six-straight state championships and 11 in the last 12 years. Led by Madison Jones, all seven runners earned All-State honors by finishing in the top 14.
Jones finished second behind four-time winner Brooklyn Biancamano of Long Beach. It was her third runnerup finish at the state meet. Jones thought she could win this year, but said “I knew it would be tough.”
Jones stayed close for the first two miles before Biancamano pulled away to win by 27 seconds with a time of 18:15.6
Mia Card was third for Saltillo, Emma Kate White fourth, Abby Covington sixth, Anna Caroline Crouch seventh, Cella Kay Dye ninth and Paige Greenwood 14th.
Saltillo’s boys finished second with a score of 36 to 29 for Brookhaven. “The boys ran the race of the season,” coach Charles Covington said. “It was by far the strongest race they have run as a team.”
Emerson Mansfield was Saltillo’s top runner, finishing third in 16:40.3.
Class 3A
Kossuth’s girls edged defending champion St. Andrew’s 41-43, while the Aggies’ boys team finished second.
“The girls are always close with St. Andrew’s,” said coach Jackie Hill, who attributed the championship to “heart, determination and the grace of God.”
St. Andrews took the first two places, but Kossuth had four in the top eight. Katie Meeks was third, Eva Meeks fourth, Lauren Green seventh, Evan Null eighth, Ashleee Newman 19th, and Mackenzie Hastings 20th.
Senatobia repeated as 3A boys winner with 23 to 42 for Kossuth.
“If you don’t win, you’re disappointed,” Hill said. But she added “The boys ran very well. They were supposed to be beaten a lot worse, and they almost pulled it out.”
Kossuth was led by Jes Patrick, who finished second in 18:34.33, 26 seconds behind Austin Winstead of Senatobia.
The 2A/4A/6A meet will be run Monday. Corinth is the defending champion in both girls and boys.
Mississippi College’s Choctaw Trails course has been changed this year. MC coach Butch Ard said there are fewer hills making it a little easier.
Christian Balcer of East Central repeated at 5A boys champion with a time of 15:14.4 That is 11.3 seconds better than the meet record on the old course by East Central’s Jake Raines in 2001.