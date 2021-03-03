JACKSON – Four area teams are in action today at the Mississippi Coliseum on the final day of the MHSAA basketball semifinals.
It gets started at 9 a.m. when Belmont’s girls, ranked No. 4 by the Daily Journal, take on Kemper County (12-6) in a Class 3A tilt. The Lady Cardinals (29-3) are led by Macie Walker, who averages 19.0 points per game.
After that game is Kossuth versus Crystal Springs in the other girls semifinal. No. 5 Kossuth (19-5) won its first state title two years ago, while Crystal Springs (18-3) is in pursuit of its first championship.
On the boys side, No. 4 Booneville (22-4) arrives in Jackson riding a 14-game winning streak. The Blue Devils will meet Kemper County at noon in the 3A semis. The Wildcats (15-3) have won nine in a row.
The 8:30 nightcap will feature No. 2 Starkville against Oak Grove. The Yellowjackets (19-2) have won the last two 6A state titles, while Oak Grove (18-3) is seeking its first.