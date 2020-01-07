Four Mississippi State players were picked as Preseason All-Americans by Perfect Game on Tuesday.
Junior second baseman Justin Foscue and sophomore starting pitcher JT Ginn were both selected to the second team while juniors Jordan Westburg and Tanner Allen were tabbed to the third team as a middle infielder and outfielder respectively.
Foscue batted .331 with 14 home runs and 60 RBIs last season while Ginn posted an 8-4 record with a 3.13 earned run average, 105 strikeouts and 19 walks in 86 1/3 innings. Westburg hit .294 with six homers and 61 RBI while finished with a .349 average, seven long balls and 66 RBIs.
Logan Lowery