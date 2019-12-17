Four players from Mississippi State and two others from Ole Miss were recognized as Preseason All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Tuesday.
Sophomore starting pitcher JT Ginn along with junior Bulldog teammates Tanner Allen (outfielder) and Justin Foscue (second baseman) were selected to the second team along with Ole Miss sophomore starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy.
The Rebels’ junior third baseman Tyler Keenan was tabbed to the third team along with Diamond Dog junior shortstop Jordan Westburg.
MSU, Vanderbilt and Miami were the only programs with four players picked as All-Americans.
