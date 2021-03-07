STARKVILLE • Four Mississippi State pitchers combined on a no-hitter Sunday afternoon, in a series-clinching 13-0 victory against Kent State at Dudy Noble Field.
It’s the first no-hitter for the third-ranked Bulldogs since 1985.
MSU’s bats were up to the task, too, piling up 16 hits as the team improved to 3-0 in Sunday games this season.
Freshman Jackson Fristoe (1-1) tossed six perfect innings in his third career start, striking out eight.
Second- year freshman Landon Sims worked the seventh, freshman Mike Tepper struck out three of the five batters he faced and sophomore Cam Tullar walked a better before coaxing a popup to end it.
The four Bulldogs pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts and just two walks. One runner reached on an error.
“Tip your hat to all our pitchers today and we made three amazing plays on defense to keep that no-hitter intact,” said MSU coach Chris Lemonis. “It was a fun day at the ballpark.”
It’s the first no-hitter for MSU since Gene Morgan’s seven hitless innings on April 6, 1985 in a 2-0 victory at Hawaii-Hilo.
In the swing
Four MSU batters had multi-hit games, led by Kamren James with three hits and five RBIs. Overall, 12 players reached base with 11 collecting hits.
It’s the second series victory of the young season for Mississippi State, which won 8–3 on Friday and lost 9-5 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs will return to action with a pair of mid-week games at home – Tuesday against Grambling and Wednesday against Louisiana-Lafayette. Eastern Michigan will visit for a Friday-Sunday series – the last before SEC play begins for the Bulldogs with their March 19-21 visit to LSU.