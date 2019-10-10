Mississippi State made a splash late Thursday night with the addition of four-star point guard Deivon Smith.
Smith is rated the nation’s No. 6 point guard and the 42nd overall prospect in the 2020 class. The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder from Loganville, Georgia chose the Bulldogs over 18 other offers including Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, LSU, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Florida from the SEC.
Smith officially visited MSU, Louisville, Miami and NC State. He joins three-star forward Cameron Mathews in the Bulldogs’ 2020 class.
Logan Lowery