Mississippi State landed the future services of four-star quarterback Sawyer Robertson in football and baseball on Tuesday.
Robertson the nation’s No. 7 pro-style signal caller chose the Bulldogs over 15 other offers including Arkansas, Florida State, Louisville, TCU, Texas, USC, Washington State and Wisconsin.
“A special thanks to Coach (Mike) Leach and Coach (Chris) Lemonis and the entire football and baseball staffs at Mississippi State for believing in me and giving me this opportunity,” Robertson tweeted.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder from Lubbock, Texas completed 257 of 405 passes for 3,914 yards, 44 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a junior at Coronado High School. He has thrown for 7,597 yards, 87 touchdowns and 16 picks the past two years.
In baseball, Robertson plays outfield and is a right-handed pitcher.
For more on Robertson's commitment, check out Paul Jones' story on 247Sports.com.
Logan Lowery