A four-star wide receiver from Florida has signed with Ole Miss, bolstering the Rebels’ roster for this fall.
Marc Britt, who recently graduated from Dade Christian School in Miami, is rated a four-star prospect by both Rivals and ESPN. The 6-foot-2 wideout is a member of the ESPN 300, ranked the No. 191 prospect nationally and the No. 29 wide receiver.
Britt had committed to the Rebels on Feb. 20, switching from a previous commitment to Florida after a Jan. 31 campus visit to Oxford. He had a batch of other offers, including from SEC rivals Alabama, Auburn and LSU.
He totaled 1,352 yards and 15 touchdowns for Dade Christian's Victors in 2019 and also registered four interceptions from the safety position.
Britt was a member of the 2018 Carol City HS squad that finished the season 9-3 and was ranked No. 28 nationally by MaxPreps. He spent his sophomore and freshman seasons at Champagnat Catholic in Florida. In his two seasons with the Lions, Britt hauled in 53 receptions for 1,927 yards and 18 touchdowns.