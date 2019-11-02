AUBURN, Ala. • It was the freshman quarterback from Auburn, not the one from Ole Miss, who made the key plays, and the No. 11-ranked Tigers defeated the Rebels 20-14 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night.
The Tigers were able to shrug off missed opportunities in a disappointing 23-20 loss at No. 1 LSU last weekend as Nix led two scoring drives on Auburn’s first two possessions of the third quarter.
He capped a 13-play, 54-yard drive with a 1-yard run. The Tigers’ next possession resulted in a 38-yard field goal, and a 20-7 lead.
Auburn (7-2, 4-2 SEC) led 10-7 at halftime in spite of outgaining Ole Miss 315-129 in the first half.
Nix, the son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, was 30 for 44 passing for 340 yards and no turnovers.
While the Tigers struggled to convert third downs in the first half, Nix completions on third-and-8 and third-and-10 resulted in first downs on Auburn’s final drive. It ended in a missed field goal, but forced Ole Miss coach Matt Luke to use his timeouts.
Ole Miss freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee got the Rebels to the Auburn 35 but on fourth-and-3 was pressured, reversed his field and was intercepted on a last-gasp throw on the final play of the game.
Plumlee started for the Rebels (3-6, 2-4 SEC) and redshirt freshman Matt Corral played off the bench.
Regardless of who was in the game, both struggled to hit open passes against the Tigers’ defense most of the game.
Plumlee, playing a week and a half after arthroscopic knee surgery, showed no effects of the injury and finished 11 for 21 passing for 86 yards. He rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
Extra points
Turning Point: It was a 10-7 game at halftime, but when Nix’s short touchdown run gave the Tigers a two-possession lead. They extended it to 20-7 on their next possession.
Point Man: Ole Miss safety Jonathon Haynes led the Rebels with 10 tackles.
