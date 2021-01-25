OXFORD – Grace Freeman’s big first half was more than enough for Oxford on Monday night.
The junior midfielder had two goals and an assist in the first 40 minutes, then added two more goals in the second half as the Lady Chargers rolled to a 6-0 win over Starkville in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
“When you get her out in space and get her around the net, she does pretty special things with the ball,” Oxford coach Hunter Crane said.
Oxford (17-1-1) will play the Lewisburg-Clinton winner in the second round.
Freeman assisted on Oxford’s first goal, which Emma Reeder punched in from close range in the seventh minute. Freeman then laced a free kick into the net from 20 yards in the 12th minute, and she scored again in the 27th minute – Molly Swingle assisted – for a 3-0 lead that carried into halftime.
The right-footed Freeman made the free kick with her left foot.
“First I stepped up to it with my right foot, but I realized the wall was in my way,” said Freeman, who has a team-leading 29 goals this season. “So I switched to my left. I was a little nervous, but I just went up there and hit it, and it went in.”
The Lady Chargers controlled possession the entire match, with Starkville (7-6-1) getting precious few chances to score. The Lady Yellowjackets had just four shots on goal, none of them posing goalie Mary Anna Fulton any trouble.
These teams met in the regular season, with Oxford winning 6-2 on Nov. 10. But Crane wasn’t happy with how his girls started that game.
“Back in November we came out a little sloppy – sixth game of the year, back line was pretty new – and did some things that weren’t typically us. Tonight we wanted to come out and make a statement from the opening whistle,” Crane said.
Freeman’s third goal came in the 46th minute, and her last one came off an Ivy Dennis pass in the 63rd minute to make it 5-0. Carissa Strum capped the scoring with a rocket in the 76th minute.
“Last time it was a full body shock, and we didn’t respond the way that we should’ve,” Starkville coach Abby Phillips said. “But this time we kept in the fight. They kept scoring, but we didn’t give up.”