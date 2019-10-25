TONIGHT'S FEATURED GAMES
OXFORD (7-1, 4-0) AT OLIVE BRANCH (6-2, 4-0)
THE PLAYERS
Oxford: QB John Meagher has completed 81 of 146 passes for 1,075 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs; he has rushed for 496 yards, 9 TDs. … DL Jeremiah Pomerlee has recorded 27 tackles, 12.5 TFL, and 7.5 sacks. … DB Byron Pearson has recorded 30 tackles, 4 INTs.
Olive Branch: RB Gary Banks has rushed for 1,021 yards, 12 TDs on 157 carries. … RB Preston Jeffries has rushed for 691 yards, 10 TDs on 143 carries. … LB Jevon Banks has recorded 63 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, and 1 forced fumble.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Oxford beat Horn Lake, 14-10; Olive Branch beat Southaven, 38-14.
• The winner puts itself in the driver’s seat for the division championship.
• Olive Branch has allowed over 14 points only one time this season.
• Oxford has held opponents to 10 points or less in five straight games.
NEXT UP: Oxford hosts Hernando; Olive Branch at Lewisburg.
TUPELO CHRISTIAN (6-2, 3-2)
AT SMITHVILLE (6-2, 3-2)
THE PLAYERS
TCPS: QB Khi Holiday has completed 121 of 205 passes for 2,386 yards, 28 TDs, 7 INTs; he has rushed for 1,008 yards, 16 TDs on 132 carries. … WR Noah Foster has 39 catches for 1,099 yards, 15 TDs. … DT Justin Huggins has 40 tackles.
Smithville: QB Octavion Miller has completed 74 of 142 passes for 1,041 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs; he has rushed for 509 yards, 6 TDs. … WR Landon McMellon has made 30 catches for 474 yards, 8 TDs. … LB Blake Williams has recorded 45 tackles, 3 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, TCPS beat Vardaman, 60-28; Smithville beat Okolona, 32-6.
• This is a Division 2-1A contest.
• Smithville won last year’s meeting, 33-27.
• TCPS is averaging 458 yards per game.
NEXT UP: TCPS at Okolona; Smithville hosts Nanih Waiya.
ALSO TONIGHT
Center Hill (5-4, 2-2) at Saltillo (1-8, 0-4)
Since 2010, Center Hill is 6-4 in the series against Saltillo, and has won the last two years. The Mustangs average 258 rushing yards per game behind Troy Martin (949, 7 TDs), Darryen Hobbs (563, 7 TDs), and Preston Newson (460, 6 TDs).
Falkner (2-5, 2-2) at Biggersville (6-1, 4-0)
Falkner is tied for fourth place in the division race right now with Coldwater. Biggersville has beaten Falkner each of the last two seasons, but Falkner won the previous 10 meetings. Biggersville’s Goldman Butler has 1,037 rushing yards and 22 TDs.
Hamilton (2-7, 1-5) at French Camp (1-7, 1-4)
French Camp has a strong rushing attack led by RB Phillip Caradine and QB Calvin Johnson. Caradine 639 yards and 12 TDs, while Johnson has 519 yards and 7 TDs. Hamilton’s offense is ranked 2nd worst in Class 1A at only 5.22 points per game.
Lafayette (6-2, 3-1) at New Hope 3-6, 1-3)
Lafayette averages 246 rushing yards per game. The rushing attack is led by QB Randy Anderson, who has 797 yards and 11 TDs. New Hope RB Braylen Miller has 1,400 rushing yards and 12 TDs this season.
Marshall Academy (6-3, 2-0) at Lee Academy (5-3, 2-0)
Lee Academy has won five of its last six games, and is allowing only 11 points per game this year. Marshall Academy has won four of its last five, and its offense is averaging 32.5 points per game.
New Albany (5-3, 1-1) at Tishomingo County (2-7, 0-3)
New Albany has won this matchup each of the last two seasons by a combined score of 93-14. The Bulldogs look to rebound from a loss to Corinth last week. They’re led by QB Charlie Lott, who has passed for 1,370 yards and 17 TDs.
Ripley (2-7, 1-1) at Corinth (7-1, 2-0)
In the last four years, this matchup is tied, 2-2. Corinth won the most recent game last season, 41-20. The Warriors are on a six-game win streak this season and have scored 56, 51, and 56 points in their last three games.
Starkville Academy (6-3, 3-2) at Jackson Academy (5-4, 2-2)
This is a non-division game. Jackson Academy RB Marcus Harris has rushed for 1,184 yards and 16 TDs this year. The Raiders average 218 rushing yards per game and have six players that have scored a rushing touchdown.
Strayhorn (4-4, 1-1) at Walnut (7-2, 1-1)
Walnut is coming off a 12-point win over Potts Camp last week, that all but wrapped up a home playoff game for the Wildcats. Strayhorn lost to Potts Camp two weeks ago, but is coming off a 34-7 win over Mantachie last week.
Thrasher (1-6, 1-3) at Coldwater (2-6, 2-2)
Coldwater’s offense has been inconsistent this year. The Cougars were shutout in five games, then scored 26, 42, and 64 in their other three games. Thrasher has lost two straight, to Falkner and Myrtle, by a combined 60-6 score.
West Point (8-1, 4-0) at Columbus (3-5, 2-2)
Columbus' last win against the Green Wave was in 2013. In the five games since then, West Point has outscored Columbus 162-43. West Point averages 273 rushing yards per game and is led by Brandon Harris, who has 868 rushing yards and 15 TDs.
OTHER GAMES
Hebron Christian (2-7, 2-2) at Humphreys Academy (8-1, 2-1)
Oak Hill Academy (2-7, 1-2) at Winona Christian (7-2, 4-0)
Open: Calhoun City