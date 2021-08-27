Friday's area high school football games Aug 27, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Team captains from Shannon and Pontotoc shake hands as they meet at midfield prior to kickoff Friday night in Shannon. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alcorn Central 24, Walnut 19Baldwyn 12, Kossuth 11Benton Academy 59, Oak Hill Academy 41Biggersville 21, West Lowndes 7Booneville 44, Mooreville 34Calhoun Academy 62, DeSoto (Ark.) 52Clarkdale 42, Tupelo Christian 28Corinth 56, Saltillo 28East Webster 21, Okolona 6Northside 42, Holly Springs 8H.W. Byers at Bluff City (Tenn.)Itawamba AHS 35, Amory 14Mantachie 33, Tishomingo County 13New Albany 41, East Union 0Oxford 24, Brandon 17Pontotoc 33, Shannon 32Potts Camp 38, Falkner 0Ripley 28, Byhalia 6Southeast Lauderdale 25, Hamilton 7Starkville 28, Columbus 0Starkville Academy 28, Lamar School 14Tupelo 5, Lafayette 3Canceled:Ashland at WalnutBayou Academy at Marshall AcademyBelmont at SmithvilleCoffeeville at BruceMyrtle at VardamanWest Point at LouisvilleIdle:Thrasher Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists