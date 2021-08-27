djr-2021-08-28-sport-pontotoc-shannon-feature-arp1

Team captains from Shannon and Pontotoc shake hands as they meet at midfield prior to kickoff Friday night in Shannon.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Alcorn Central 24, Walnut 19

Baldwyn 12, Kossuth 11

Benton Academy 59, Oak Hill Academy 41

Biggersville 21, West Lowndes 7

Booneville 44, Mooreville 34

Calhoun Academy 62, DeSoto (Ark.) 52

Clarkdale 42, Tupelo Christian 28

Corinth 56, Saltillo 28

East Webster 21, Okolona 6

Northside 42, Holly Springs 8

H.W. Byers at Bluff City (Tenn.)

Itawamba AHS 35, Amory 14

Mantachie 33, Tishomingo County 13

New Albany 41, East Union 0

Oxford 24, Brandon 17

Pontotoc 33, Shannon 32

Potts Camp 38, Falkner 0

Ripley 28, Byhalia 6

Southeast Lauderdale 25, Hamilton 7

Starkville 28, Columbus 0

Starkville Academy 28, Lamar School 14

Tupelo 5, Lafayette 3

Canceled:

Ashland at Walnut

Bayou Academy at Marshall Academy

Belmont at Smithville

Coffeeville at Bruce

Myrtle at Vardaman

West Point at Louisville

Idle:

Thrasher

 

