Friday's high school football scores Oct 29, 2021

Aberdeen at Noxubee CountyAshland at FalknerBiggersville 41, Okolona 6Booneville 27, Mantachie 16Calhoun Academy 42, Tunica 14Clinton 17, Tupelo 14Hamilton 38, Leake County 14Kirk Academy 7, Marshall Academy 6Lafayette 49, Greenville 8Nettleton at AmoryOxford 19, Grenada 17Starkville 35, Germantown 7Thrasher at H.W. ByersTupelo Christian 45, Smithville 0Vardaman at EthelWest Point 41, Saltillo 10