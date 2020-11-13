djr-2020-11-14-sport-feature-twp3

The Mantachie High School marching band lines up as their team prepares to take the field Friday night against Calhoun City.

 THOMAS WELLS | BUY at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

CLASS 6A

(First round)

North

Oxford 25, Madison Central 23

Hernando 36, South Panola 33

Clinton 35, Horn Lake 7

Warren Central d. Tupelo (COVID)

South

Oak Grove 54, Biloxi 28

Harrison Central 49, Pearl 21

D’Iberville 33, Petal 31

NW Rankin 17, Ocean Springs 14

CLASS 5A

(First round)

North

Grenada 31, Vicksburg 14

West Point 42, Holmes Central 28

Neshoba Central d. Lafayette (COVID)

Ridgeland 36. Lake Cormorant 28

South

Laurel 30, East Central 28

West Jones 35, Picayune 23

Pascagoula d. Brookhaven (COVID)

Hattiesburg 50, South Jones 10

CLASS 4A

(Second round)

North

Corinth 52, West Lauderdale 39

Itawamba AHS d. Clarksdale (COVID)

Pontotoc 32, Ripley 15

Louisville 28, New Albany 15

South

North Pike 31, Newton County 28

Poplarville 27, South Pike 6

Mendenhall d. McComb (COVID)

Sumrall d. Lawrence County (COVID)

CLASS 3A

(Second round)

North

Amory 27, Choctaw County 26

Winona 52, Senatobia 49

North Panola 41, Nettleton 21

Noxubee County 32, Booneville 8

South

West Marion 55, Kemper County 22

Columbia 22, Hazelhurst 0

Raleigh 50, Forest 28

Magee 27, Morton 10

CLASS 2A

(Second round)

North

East Union 30, J.Z. George 28

Northside 30, Eupora 8

Calhoun City 60, Mantachie 13

East Webster 52, Walnut 50, 2OT

South

Taylorsville 47, Philadelphia 6

Union 64, Wesson 44

Scott Central d. Bogue Chitto (COVID)

Enterprise-Clarke 38, Newton 16

CLASS 1A

(First round)

North

Biggersville 36, West Lowndes 14

TCPS 62, Ashland 0

Nanih Waiya 45, Myrtle 8

Baldwyn 28, French Camp 20

South

Resurrection at Simmons

Sebastopol 41, Ethel 7

Lumberton d. McAdams (COVID)

Stringer d. Coffeeville (COVID)

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus