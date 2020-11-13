CLASS 6A
(First round)
North
Oxford 25, Madison Central 23
Hernando 36, South Panola 33
Clinton 35, Horn Lake 7
Warren Central d. Tupelo (COVID)
South
Oak Grove 54, Biloxi 28
Harrison Central 49, Pearl 21
D’Iberville 33, Petal 31
NW Rankin 17, Ocean Springs 14
CLASS 5A
(First round)
North
Grenada 31, Vicksburg 14
West Point 42, Holmes Central 28
Neshoba Central d. Lafayette (COVID)
Ridgeland 36. Lake Cormorant 28
South
Laurel 30, East Central 28
West Jones 35, Picayune 23
Pascagoula d. Brookhaven (COVID)
Hattiesburg 50, South Jones 10
CLASS 4A
(Second round)
North
Corinth 52, West Lauderdale 39
Itawamba AHS d. Clarksdale (COVID)
Pontotoc 32, Ripley 15
Louisville 28, New Albany 15
South
North Pike 31, Newton County 28
Poplarville 27, South Pike 6
Mendenhall d. McComb (COVID)
Sumrall d. Lawrence County (COVID)
CLASS 3A
(Second round)
North
Amory 27, Choctaw County 26
Winona 52, Senatobia 49
North Panola 41, Nettleton 21
Noxubee County 32, Booneville 8
South
West Marion 55, Kemper County 22
Columbia 22, Hazelhurst 0
Raleigh 50, Forest 28
Magee 27, Morton 10
CLASS 2A
(Second round)
North
East Union 30, J.Z. George 28
Northside 30, Eupora 8
Calhoun City 60, Mantachie 13
East Webster 52, Walnut 50, 2OT
South
Taylorsville 47, Philadelphia 6
Union 64, Wesson 44
Scott Central d. Bogue Chitto (COVID)
Enterprise-Clarke 38, Newton 16
CLASS 1A
(First round)
North
Biggersville 36, West Lowndes 14
TCPS 62, Ashland 0
Nanih Waiya 45, Myrtle 8
Baldwyn 28, French Camp 20
South
Resurrection at Simmons
Sebastopol 41, Ethel 7
Lumberton d. McAdams (COVID)
Stringer d. Coffeeville (COVID)