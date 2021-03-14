STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State baseball team capped off a weekend sweep with another dominating pitching performance on Sunday afternoon.
No. 3 Mississippi State beat Eastern Michigan, 4-1, at Dudy Noble Field. The Bulldogs (13-3) allowed only one run on four hits and struck out 13 Eastern Michigan batters.
Over the course of the weekend, the Mississippi State pitching staff allowed only two runs, nine hits and struck out 39 batters.
“This group threw some balls week one, and it kind of threw me off because we had been so good pounding the zone through all of our practices,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “The last couple of weeks, they’re pitching the way they normally do and they’ve been really good.”
True freshman Jackson Fristoe (2-0) earned the start for MSU on the mound. He pitched four innings and gave up one run on three hits, two walks and three strikeouts. His lone run given up came on a solo home run in the top of the third inning.
Fristoe wasn’t expected to be a weekend starter to start the season, but injuries pushed him into the Sunday role on opening weekend and he has played well each week. Mississippi State is 4-0 on days that Fristoe has started.
Fristoe pitched six perfect innings last Sunday in MSU’s no hitter against Kent State.
“He’s a big piece for us moving forward but I thought he was just okay today,” Lemonis said. “He’s been pretty electric the first couple of starts and I thought this one was not his best, but he still pitched good enough to give us a chance to win.”
He exited the game in the fifth with the score already 4-1, and Will Bednar entered in relief. Bednar, who was supposed to be starting on Saturdays, has been working his way back from a minor shoulder injury.
He had his best outing of the season and pitched four innings. He allowed only base runner, a double, and struck out seven of the 13 batters he faced.
Lemonis said the staff wanted Bednar to pitch about 60 pitches and three innings, but he was better than expected and finished with 49 pitches after four innings.
“He looked good and he had both pitches for strikes and the velocity was where it needed to be,” Lemonis said of Bednar. “We will evaluate and we feel good just having all those weapons available for the weekend.”