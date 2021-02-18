Brian Dozier, whose baseball career took him from Fulton to Hattiesburg to the major leagues – and then to a World Series championship – announced his retirement on Thursday.
Dozier, 33, spent nine seasons as an infielder in the major leagues, the first seven of those with the Minnesota Twins.
He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 and won a World Series ring with the Washington Nationals in 2019.
He was an American League All-Star for Minnesota in 2015 and won a Gold Glove in 2017. He also competed in the 2014 Home Run Derby.
He spent the 2020 season on the rosters of the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets, for whom he played in a handful of games. In 1,144 big-league games, Dozier hit .244 with 192 home runs.
An eighth-round draft pick out of Southern Miss, the height of his career at the plate came in 2016, when he hit 42 home runs.
At Itawamba AHS he was an All-State performer who also played football, basketball and golf. He played for the Tupelo 49ers American Legion team in 2002-05.
At Southern Miss, Dozier was a freshman All-American and hit .355 in 224 career games with the Golden Eagles.
He was a member of the Southern Miss team that reached the College World Series in 2009, although his season was cut short by injury.
Dozier came up through the minor leagues as a shortstop before finding a home at second base. With the Twins, he was named the organization’s Minor League Player of the Year in 2011 and made his major league debut on May 7, 2012.
His final big-league game was Aug. 14, 2020 with the Mets.