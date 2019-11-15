ELLISTOWN • Charleston quarterback Kristian Gammage supplied a great deal of damage on Friday night to lead his Tigers to a 52-27 Class 2A second-round playoff win against East Union.
Gammage, a 5-foot-9 senior, scored on touchdown runs of 15, 10 and 7 yards, and threw an 18-yard TD pass to Chris Bradford for the Tigers’ 28 first-half points.
“He’s fast, he’s quick,” East Union coach Kevin Walton said of Gammage. “We knew he was going to be hard to stop.”
Charleston (9-4) advanced and will host Calhoun City next week in the state quarterfinals.
East Union (9-3) was making its first trip to the second round of the postseason under Walton.
Charleston’s defense intercepted four passes, including one in the fourth quarter that led to an eventual touchdown. The score gave the visitors a 36-21 lead with 9:07 remaining.
The two teams, after going scoreless in the first quarter, combined to produce 49 points in the second quarter.
East Union scored its first-half touchdowns on Ty Walton passes of 19 yards to DeJuan Hubbard and 40 yards to Hayden Roberts. Hubbard also had a 75-yard kickoff return to answer Charleston’s first TD.
After a scoreless third quarter, Charleston took a 44-21 lead on touchdown runs of 31 and 19 yards by A.J. Wren. His 19-yard TD came after the key fourth-quarter interception.
East Union’s second-half touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Colton Plunk.
Charleston’s Nathan Randolph scored on a 9-yard run with 2:30 remaining for the game’s final points.
The Tigers rushed for 369 yards of their 395 yards total offense.
East Union’s Walton passed for 203 yards.
Extra points
Turning Point: Mook Prince’s pass interception with under 10 minutes left, led to the Tigers taking a two-TD lead with 9:07 showing.
Point Man: Charleston’s Gammage rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries.
Talking Point: “We’ve got the core of our team coming back. I expect bigger and better things next year.” – East Union coach Kevin Walton.