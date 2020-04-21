STARKVILLE – The newest member of Mississippi State’s men’s basketball team has a little international flavor.
Forward Andersson Garcia, who hails from the Dominican Republic, signed a national letter of intent with the Bulldogs on Tuesday after giving his commitment to Ben Howland earlier this month.
“We are very excited about Andersson's commitment to join the Bulldog family,” Howland said. “He's a terrific player who is very skilled. He has a great feel on offense and moves well with and without the ball. Andersson is an outstanding defensive player due to his quickness, his length and his anticipation. He also is a very good rebounder. Combined with the fact that he is an outstanding person who is extremely motivated and hardworking, Andersson comes from a great family. He will be an excellent addition to our program and look forward to having him at Mississippi State."
The 6-foot-6, 195-pounder is currently attending Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which is the same program that produced current MSU center Abdul Ado. Garcia averaged nine points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and shot 61 percent from the field as a senior.
The three-star prospect chose the Bulldogs over offers from Arkansas State, East Tennessee State, Georgia Southern, Illinois, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, South Alabama and Tennessee State.
"I believe Andersson is one of the most undervalued players in the entire country,” said Hamilton Heights coach Zach Ferrell. “He is long, athletic and plays with an endless motor. He is an elite rebounder and defender. He has great versatility offensively and can play and guard multiple positions. The thing I believe that will make Andersson successful on the next level is his ability to learn, improve and do whatever it takes to win. He will be a huge addition to the Mississippi State program."
Garcia joins four-star guard Deivon Smith and three-star forward Cameron Matthews – both of whom signed in the fall – in Mississippi State’s signing class. The Bulldogs’ 2020 class is ranked ninth in the Southeastern Conference and 39th nationally by 247Sports.com.