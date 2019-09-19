Hunting is hunting and fishing is fishing and results will always vary, but a careful approach to safety is something that should never be left to chance. Appropriate safety gear properly used can guarantee an opportunity to try again tomorrow.
Equipment designed to secure hunters once they’re in the stand, along with gear designed to keep them safe throughout the transit to and from, has come a long way in the past few years. Once options were limited to spiderwebs of automotive seatbelt strap. Though still effective when worn correctly, the market and necessity for such gear has brought such matters forward dramatically.
Today, hunters have the option to use garments that are made with the harness gear integrated. A wide selection of vests and pants that come with the straps sewn in place eliminate the primary objection to the gear’s use that of sorting out a tangle of straps before every climb.
Furthermore, companies like Hunter Safety System offer a static line that is attached above the stand and anchored at the bottom of the tree prior to a stand’s use. A hunter wearing an appropriate harness or harness garment clips his life line into the static line system and is thereby secured before his feet ever leave the ground.
“It turns out that 86 percent of all treestand falls happen in transition,” says Jay Everett, with Hunter Safety System. “L.J. Smith Investigations, the company that investigates the majority of hunting accidents in the nation, finds that in 82 percent of treestand falls, the hunters were wearing a harness at the time, just one that wasn’t connected to the tree when they fell.”
Hunter Safety System has long manufactured harnesses. Now they offer a solution that will keep a climber secure from the time they leave the ground until they’re ultimately back down. Called a lifeline, the product consists of a main line that’s attached, in the case of a lock-on-style stand, above the stand when the stand is initially placed. The line hangs alongside the tree and is tied off at bottom and top. Sliding along this main line is a Prusik knot with a carabiner that clips into the top strap of the hunter’s safety vest.
The Prusik knot is a friction hitch. It can be easily moved up and down the main line with little pressure on the knot’s base as the hunter climbs and descends, but if it’s pulled at all by the tag attached to the carabiner, as in a fall, it locks in tightly.
Hunter Safety System sells the lifeline for lock-on-style treestand users for about $39. A model designed to keep climbing stand users safe runs about $20.
“If you don’t buy ours, buy somebody’s,” Everett said. “We’re a business and we’re selling these, yes, but the mission here is mostly one of safety.”
Elemental to deer hunting’s enjoyment and safety is the stand itself. While everyone puts stand placement foremost on the list, it’s critical to remember a careful inspection of the stand itself before the season begins, as well as each time the stand is used.
No matter what style of stand you prefer, shift your focus from hunting to safety and inspect it closely every time you prepare to climb in or out.