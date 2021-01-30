ATHENS, Ga. • The Georgia Bulldogs picked up where they left off in Oxford two weeks ago to defeat Ole Miss 71-61 at Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday night.
The Rebels did not respond to coach Kermit Davis’ call for better defense after Arkansas shot 41.2 percent from 3-point range in beating the Rebels 71-59 in Fayetteville on Wednesday night.
Instead a Georgia team that shot just 31.8 percent and was 4 for 26 from 3-point range in a 25-point loss at South Carolina on Wednesday was able to penetrate the Ole Miss 1-3-1 and 2-3 zone defenses.
The Bulldogs found the open man with the extra pass or at times scored over Ole Miss defenders.
Georgia had 16 assists on 26 made baskets, led by SEC assist leader Savir Wheeler with five.
Davis said Georgia was tougher and more aggressive down the stretch.
“I thought our team fought until the last 10 minutes, and then Georgia took over from a physical standpoint with second shots and getting the 50-50 balls,” he said. “We couldn’t get our guys back in the game making physical plays without the ball in their hands.”
The Bulldogs shot 75 percent in the second half in a 78-74 win in Oxford on Jan. 16. This time Georgia shot 55.3 percent, while Ole Miss shot 35.9 percent. The Bulldogs were 9 for 17 from the arc.
The Rebels were 1 for 16 from 3-point range against Arkansas and after a 2 for 13 night in Athens are 3 for 29 over the last two games.
Before Georgia (10-6, 3-6 SEC) pulled away Ole Miss (8-8, 3-6 SEC) stayed in the game with 23 offensive rebounds and a 17-7 edge in second-chance points.
Georgia didn’t score with an offensive rebound until 9 minutes, 20 seconds were left in the game.
Trying to spark his team out of the gate, Davis benched junior K.J. Buffen in favor of Samford transfer Robert Allen – ending a string of 49 starts for Buffen.
Davis had earlier said Buffen had not handled in-game adversity well.
Allen finished with 10 points on 5 for 7 shooting and six rebounds.
Buffen played only 5 minutes, all in the first half.
“KJ’s going through some personal things right now,” Davis said. “It was a coach’s decision for him not to start and a coach’s decision for him not to play the rest of the game.”
Jarkel Joiner led the Rebels with 14 points on 4 of 14 shooting with six steals. Wheeler, with 13 points, was among four Bulldogs in double figures.
No. 18 Tennessee visits Oxford on Tuesday night, with a 6 p.m. tipoff.