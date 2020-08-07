OXFORD – As Ole Miss tries to sort out agreements with non-conference football opponents, two of the four games have reached easy conclusions.
The SEC announced last week that its members would play a 10-game schedule against only conference teams as college football tries to start in a safe environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision left individual schools to un-cross the T’s and un-dot the I’s on contracts long signed for home “buyout” games, contracts that require no return trip by the Ole Miss team.
The two contracts Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter must work through involve the previously scheduled Sept. 12 home opener with Southeast Missouri State and the Nov. 21 game with Georgia Southern.
The season opener with Baylor was a neutral-site event that was easily scrapped. Earlier this week, UConn announced it would not play football in 2021. The Huskies had been scheduled for Oxford on Oct. 24.
Carter has not commented on contract talks, but he’s having ongoing discussions with Georgia Southern athletics director Jared Benko.
The Sun Belt Conference-member Eagles would have made $1.4 million from their game at Ole Miss.
“I talked to Keith today,” Benko said Thursday evening. He believes the schools “can reach a decision that both parties are happy with.”
That does not necessarily mean that Ole Miss will incur some of the cost of the guarantee.
“I can’t speak to that,” Denko said.
Southeast Missouri State athletics director Brady Barke did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on his school’s game with Ole Miss.
The pandemic was well under way when Denko was hired away from Mississippi State and began work at Georgia Southern on April 1.
MSU was the final of four SEC stops for Denko which also included Georgia, his alma mater, Arkansas and Auburn.
In July, Scott McDonald – the athletics director at Louisiana-Monroe, also a member of the Sun Belt Conference – left open the possibility of litigation for contracts broken with his school.
That was before the SEC announced its plan, which cost ULM games against Georgia and Arkansas that total $3.3 million in revenue – or 22 percent of ULM’s $15 million athletics budget.
Denko did not specifically address the question of litigation but says there are other ways to resolve the breaking of the contract.
“You’re never going to make somebody whole, but I’m optimistic that we can maybe schedule a game down the road and find some other ways of creatively looking at it,” he said.