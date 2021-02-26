MADISON – For the second time in the last three years, Germantown is headed back to the Big House.
Behind the play of Madison Booker and Alana Rouser the Lady Mavericks got past Tupelo 69-55 in the third round of the MHSAA girls Class 6A playoffs on Friday night.
Germantown (13-3) will face Harrison Central in the semifinals on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum.
“Both teams played with high intensity and we came out with a lot of energy,” said Germantown coach Jamie Glasgow. “Basketball is a game of momentum and we were able to keep that momentum to the end.”
The Lady Mavericks never trailed.
In the second quarter, the Lady Mavericks held Tupelo to just eight points and Booker hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Germantown a 37-21 lead at halftime.
“That gave us the momentum and hype we needed to go in the second half,” Booker said. “It was a physical game, but we had to slow them down and did what we had to do to win the game.”
In the third quarter, the Lady Wave cut the lead to 52-45 and trailed 54-45 heading to the fourth quarter.
To start the final quarter Germantown scored five quick points to push their lead to 59-47 and from that point the score never got below 10 points.
Booker finished the game with 18 points. Rouser had a game-high 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead Germantown.
Shakinah Jackson and Halle Traylor each had 14 points to lead Tupelo. Lamarah Cleaves added 11 points for the Lady Wave (19-7).
“Girls played extremely hard, but we dug ourselves too big of a hole early in the second quarter,” said Tupelo coach Matt Justice. “We did get back in the game to cut it to single digits going into the fourth quarter, but they got baskets early and we kept playing catch-up.”