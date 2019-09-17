The book has yet to be closed on Eli Manning's career, but on Tuesday morning the New York Giants seemingly ended the chapter in which he served as their franchise quarterback.
Daniel Jones has been named Giants starting QB— New York Giants (@Giants) September 17, 2019
After selecting former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (a David Cutcliffe apprentice, just as Manning was at Ole Miss) with the sixth pick in last spring's NFL Draft, they have now turned the keys over to the rookie in granting him his first career start this Sunday at Tampa Bay.
The move comes less than 24 hours after Coach Pat Shurmur refused to say Manning would remain the starter after the team opened with two straight losses, the sixth time in seven years New York has gotten off to a 0-2 start.
The 38-year-old Manning has been the Giants' starter since replacing Kurt Warner after nine games in the 2004 season, the year Manning was traded to New York by San Diego after it took him with the No. 1 overall pick.
Manning led the Giants to Super Bowl titles following the 2007 and '11 seasons, beating Tom Brady and the Patriots both times.
"Eli and I spoke this morning," Shurmur said. "I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday."
Manning completed 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 78.7. But the Giants have scored only four touchdowns, despite averaging 420 yards.
Shurmur had said Monday he would address all areas this week and his goal was to win the next game.
Jones hit 29 of 34 passes for 416 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions in the preseason. His 137.2 quarterback rating was the best in the league.
Manning was selected by the then San Diego Chargers with the first pick of the 2004 NFL Draft, and subsequently traded to New York. During his career since he's quarterbacked the Giants to two Super Bowls (2008 & 2012) - winning MVP in both games, been named Walter Payton Man of the Year, been named to four pro bowls, and even amassed a streak of 210 consecutive starts, which ranks in the top 10 all-time in the NFL.
Daily Journal's John Luke McCord contributed to this report.