SHANNON • A night after scoring 31 points to get his team to the championship game, Braxton Gibbs started slow on Saturday but finished exactly the way he wanted.
Saltillo's senior guard scored nine of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with under a minute left, as the Tigers defeated Shannon 41-36 for their seventh-consecutive Lee County Tournament title.
“I didn’t know if he had any more left in the tank, but in the fourth quarter he came alive,” said Saltillo head coach Craig Lauderdale. “That’s when it counts, and big players step up when it counts.”
Shannon led 33-27, their largest lead of the game, after Jaylon Bowen and Skylar Medcalf scored on back-to-back possessions early in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers (8-5) responded with an 8-0 run started by a corner 3-pointer from Campbell Dye and 5-straight points from Gibbs.
With 1:32 left, Shannon's Devin Hodges buried a 3-pointer for the 36-35 lead but on Saltillo's next possession, Gibbs matched it with a three of his own with 58 seconds left.
“I knew when they hit that 3 they were hyped up on defense so they were going to play aggressive and gamble. So the man came up and tried to steal the pass so I had a wide open look and I had to take it,” said Gibbs.
Hodges had a chance to play hero again but his potential game-tying 3-point attempt rimmed out with six seconds left.
It was a microcosm of the game for Shannon, who despite seeing a 2-3 zone for most the night, connected on just one shot beyond the arc.
“We didn’t hit any shots like we were supposed to on the outside. If we would’ve made some shots maybe things would’ve been different,” said Shannon head coach Cedric Brim.
Bowen led the Red Raiders with 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Hodges added 10.
(G) Saltillo 44, Mooreville 31: Mya Bobo scored 15 points as senior teammate Janiah Hinton added 13 for the Lady Tigers in the girls championship game.
Sophomore Laklyn Nichols led Mooreville with 12.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: After Shannon's first three of the game gave them a late lead, Gibbs answered with a 3-pointer on the other end.
Point Man: Gibbs notched a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Talking Point: “This is special. I just hope these boys win it next year to keep this streak alive.” – Gibbs.