STARKVILLE • Last Ssturday at Arkansas was a day that Mississippi State’s Nick Gibson will never forget.
The senior running back logged a career-high 129 yards on 12 attempts, capping off his final carry with a 47-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Mississippi State, which faces Alabama on Saturday, won 54-24 to end a four-game losing streak.
“It was amazing to get the carries that I actually wanted and me taking advantage of it,” Gibson said. “The results showed. It makes me feel accomplished after what I put in during the offseason actually translated over to the game.”
Another aspect that made the day so special was factoring in the two games Gibson was forced to miss earlier this season. He injured his left ankle in the second game against Southern Miss and missed both the Kansas State and Kentucky contests.
“It hurt bad, looking back at it,” Gibson said. “Those were two games of film that I could’ve put out there. One of those games I think I would’ve gotten a lot of playing time. But then again, God’s got a plan for everything.”
Gibson serves as the primary backup to SEC rushing leader Kylin Hill and although he has only started one career game, approaches each week with a starter’s mentality.
“My mindset during the week is the same as if I was the starter because you just never know in this game,” Gibson said. “Kylin could go down at any given time and I’d be the next tailback up.”
The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder, a four-star recruit out of Birmingham, earned scholarship offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, N.C. State and Tennessee.
And even though his career hasn’t turned out quite the way he planned, Gibson never gave in to the thought of transferring elsewhere.
“It’s not just about what happens on the field,” Gibson said. “My then-fiance Tabriel Smith, I wanted to stay closer to her. Plus, I love being around my teammates. I love those guys and they’re what really made me stick it out here at Mississippi State along with my professors.”
Gibson graduated with a degree in kinesiology and is currently working towards a master’s degree. Whenever his playing days are done, he hopes to pursue a career as a college football coach.
“I would love to be a coach because I love the game,” Gibson said. “This game has actually taught me a lot that textbooks can’t teach. The biggest thing it’s taught me is how to handle adversity in any situation because adversity is always going to hit you throughout life.”