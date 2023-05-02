Gillentine

Amory's Corbin Gillentine hit a walkoff single to seal Game 1 of the Class 3A second-round win over Booneville on Tuesday.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

HAMILTON – Seniors stepping up in big moments has been a staple for the Amory Panthers all season, and Tuesday night’s Class 3A second-round game against Booneville was no different.

