Finalists for the Gillom and Howell trophies – which go to the top women’s and men’s college basketball players in Mississippi - were announced on Monday.
Rickea Jackson and Jessika Carter were both selected for the Gillom Trophy from Mississippi State while Quantesha Patterson of Delta State was named as the other finalist.
MSU’s Reggie Perry, Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree and Ledarius Woods of Tugaloo College are the finalists for the Howell Trophy on the men’s side. Tyree was also a finalist for the honor in 2019.
The Bulldogs swept last year’s trophy presentation with Teaira McCowan and Quinndary Weatherspoon claiming the honors.
Winners will be announced during a luncheon at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum in Jackson on March 9.
Logan Lowery