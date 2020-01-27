Mississippi State sophomore pitcher JT Gray and junior second baseman Justin Foscue earned their fourth preseason All-American selection on Monday, this time from Baseball America.
Ginn garnered a spot on the first team as well as being recognized as having the “best fastball movement” and the “best athlete (pitcher)”. The right-hander went 8-4 last season with a 3.13 earned run average and 105 strikeouts in 86 innings of work.
Foscue was a second team selection and hit .331 with a team-best 14 home runs and 60 runs batted in.
Ginn and Foscue were also named All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball.com and Perfect Game.
Logan Lowery