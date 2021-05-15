NETTLETON - Amory sophomore Bryce Glenn has come through in some high-leverage situations during the playoffs.
Glenn got it done again in long relief on Saturday, shutting down Nettleton over the final four innings as Amory (24-10) clinched a trip to the North finals with a 7-4 victory.
The Panthers, who reached the state semifinals for the first time since 2011, will face division rival Booneville.
"Both games, we might have been down, but I felt like the momentum was going our way the whole time," Glenn said. "The guys hit the ball very well, and I had all the confidence in the world. I felt like I could locate my fast ball and breaking ball very well tonight."
Nettleton (22-11) took a 1-0 lead in the first on Jackson Cheek's RBI single, but Amory struck with a couple of big shots in the second and third.
Will McComb blasted a two-run homer for his first of the season in the second, and Bo Rock smashed his seventh long ball of the year with another two-run shot in the third to make it 4-1.
The Tigers tied it up wtih a three-run bottom of the third as Cade Oswalt cut it to 4-2 with his RBI single, then Jaylon Betts doubled to deep left to bring in a pair.
The Panthers took a one-run lead in the fourth on Bryce Glenn's hit, then Corbin Gillentine and Ethan Kimbrough each added RBI doubles in the fifth and seventh for insurance runs.
"We had some huge two-out hits from Will McComb's home run to Corbin Gillentine's single," Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. "They came in and scored first, and we never flinched. This team has grown so much over the season."
Glenn allowed two hits, walked none and struck out seven over his four innings of work. Adam Adkins took the loss for Nettleton.
EXTRA BASES
Big Inning: After Adkins' leadoff single for Nettleton, Corbin Gillentine robbed Davis Oswalt at the wall of a potential game-tying, two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.
Big Stat: Nettleton had just two baserunners from the fourth inning on.
Coach Speak: "We started Hunter (Jones), our senior, and he got us there in that 4-4 game, and Bryce came in and shut the door." – Hoggard