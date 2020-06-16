Corinth girls soccer coach Cameron Glenn will now coach the Warriors' boys team as well.
Glenn was named to the position last week after the retirement of Gregg Parker.
In eight years as girls head coach, Glenn has a record of 100-59-8 with eight playoff appearances. He was named the Daily Journal Coach of the Year in 2018 after leading the Lady Warriors to their first playoff win in six years.
Corinth was 16-3-1 last season, including 8-0 in Division 1-4A.
Prior to Corinth, Glenn coached Horn Lake’s boys and girls teams for four years, winning a combined 112 games.
Corinth’s boys were 7-10-2 last season.