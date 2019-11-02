TUPELO – Jeff Norwood wanted his Tupelo basketball team to start the season strong, and the Golden Wave did exactly that on Saturday night.
No. 1-ranked Tupelo beat the defending Class 5A champ Center Hill, 55-51, in the nightcap of the Hound Dog Classic held at the new Tupelo gymnasium.
Tupelo had eight players score in the game, including a team-high 13 points by senior Mason Gary, who hit three free throws in the last minute of the game to give the Golden Wave (1-0) their final lead.
“Our first mindset was to win, and that’s all we really wanted to do,” Gary said. “We knew we were going to beat them. We kept saying we were going to, and we did.”
Norwood said his team was nervous before the game, but that didn’t show.
Tupelo used a 7-0 run over the last minute of the first quarter, including five points by Jonathan Hunt off the bench, to take a 13-11 lead. Nothing changed in the second quarter and Tupelo led by two points at halftime.
“It was our goal to get off to a quick start, and we had to play some zone early on,” Norwood said. “We started subbing a little bit, and a couple of guys came off the bench and played really well and gave us a little spark. I was excited about the way they played together.”
Keondra Hampton was the spark the Wave needed in the third quarter, and scored nine points off the bench to help Tupelo open up a 41-36 lead heading into the final quarter.
Center Hill (0-1) started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to take the lead, but Tupelo stayed within four points until the final four minutes of the game.
With Tupelo down 49-45, Keyshawn Ward hit two free throws, and Braxton Bishop made it a one-point game with a transition layup. After his layup, Josh Mitchell and Gary each hit three free throws to secure the win.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Down 49-45, Tupelo used a 10-2 run over the last 3:20 of the game. Eight of the 10 points came from free throws.
Point Maker: Hampton scored all nine of his points off the bench in the third quarter.
Talking Point: “I think Keondra is a hidden gem. I think he has a few things he has to do to be the player he can be, like maturing and becoming a leader, which he is capable of doing. The physical part of the game he does really well when he’s locked in," Norwood said.