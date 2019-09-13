When it comes to hunting big game, especially in the open places, taking the time to use binoculars to our best advantage makes a world of difference in the eventual result.
In closer quarters with whitetail deer, binoculars are a key tool for making certain in the distinction between does and small spike bucks, and they’re handy for studying antler development and body characteristics of larger specimens. In the world’s wide open spaces, where elk and mule deer roam, good binoculars used with the right technique are indispensable in finding the game we’re after in the first place. Techniques practiced there can make hunters better here as well.
“When you sit down to glass a hillside, approach the task with enough discipline to make sure you cover it thoroughly,” Dave Clements, a Tennessee native and Western hunting guide with decades of experience says. “Imagine breaking everything you can see into a grid, then carefully pick apart every segment of that grid one bit at a time.”
The temptation is to visually leap across vast expanses of air to study the most distant objects in sight, but take care of first things first by studying everything close to your point of view. Even if you don’t suspect any examples of what you seek are nearby, reality often has surprises in store. Beginning the work close by is also a good way to become familiar with the depth, angle and intensity of the shadows you’ll be combating. The sun is effectively falling at the same angle on trees a mile away as it is on those a hundred yards away. Look at how far they extend from the trees. The shadows are where bedded animals will be. They may well be bedded in thickets within the treeline, but shadows falling well into open spaces are likely spots as well. If the bases of the morning or afternoon’s shadows begin 50 feet from a given line of trees, that expands the area where bedded game may be found.
To prepare your brain to tackle the task, it helps to begin with the attitude that you know what you’re looking for is there. That way, you mentally expect to see whatever it is. By actively expecting to see elk or deer, you’ve prepared your mind to tease whole animals out of the smallest bits that may actually appear in clear view.
Get comfortable
The curve of a tan antler can disappear into a background of tan broom straw to the eye that lazily expects to see a whole animal standing in the clear. On a hillside decorated with round blobs of sage, the straight line of a deer’s back stands out to the eye that expected to find it there. Looking for specific parts is an ideal way to keep the brain working. By looking for an ear here or a tail there, whole animals can quickly be found, whereas a quest for the sight of an animal visible in the whole can cause all the parts and pieces to remain invisible altogether.
“When you’re settling down to glass a hillside, rest your binoculars on something stable so you can be comfortable,” Clements says. “A set of shooting sticks works well. The more comfortable you can be, the better job you’ll do.”