ECRU – It’s not just Kinsley Gordon’s show, but she knows how to author a good ending.
The junior guard was clutch in the fourth quarter, leading Myrtle to a 57-55 win over North Pontotoc, the Daily Journal’s No. 9-ranked team, on Tuesday night.
Gordon finished with 24 points, but it was her defense that put Myrtle (3-3) over the top.
“I knew that if we were going to pull it out that I needed to give it everything I had at the last moment, whether it was diving for balls or just calming down at the free throw line,” Gordon said.
She had back-to-back steals that led to layups, the latter giving the Lady Hawks a 50-45 lead with 3:40 left in the game. North Pontotoc (6-2) later tied it at 54-54 on a Macy Thomas 3-pointer, but Gordon made two free throws with 47 seconds left for what proved to be the winning points.
She had two steals after that.
“Kinsley’s a great player, but we’ve got some other girls that can play,” Myrtle coach Chris Greer said.
Gordon’s effort was complemented by forward Charlize Williams, who finished with 10 points and 18 rebounds. Hitting the glass was a priority for the Lady Hawks entering this game, and they won that battle with 42 rebounds – including 17 offensive boards – to North Pontotoc’s 34.
“She did own the post,” Greer said of Williams. “She can be a whole lot better, too.”
Shemiah Hadley led the Lady Vikings with 16 points, but 12 of those came in the first half. Senior Breanna Smith was tasked with guarding Hadley.
“They’ve got enough pieces to beat you if you lollygag around all night,” North Pontotoc coach Matt Waldrop said.
The Lady Vikings led most of the first half, but Myrtle took a 31-30 lead into halftime on Raykiah Stricklen’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
North Pontotoc used a 10-2 run to open up a 40-33 lead, but Myrtle closed within 43-42 by the end of the third quarter.
(B) North Pontotoc 64, Myrtle 58: Ty Roberson scored 20 points and Jordan Meaders added for for the Vikings, who held off a late charge by Myrtle.
The Hawks were led by Q.D. Sanders, who scored 14 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: After a Myrtle turnover, Gordon made a steal with 20 seconds left and hit one of two free throws after being fouled for a 57-54 lead.
Point Maker: Gordon shot 7 of 20 from the field and 9 of 17 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “Kinsley’s one of the best players around. She loves softball, but she’s awful good at basketball.” – Greer